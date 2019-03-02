Nina Suggs

NINA LOUISE SUGGS

On Saturday, February 23, 2019. Loving and devoted mother of Tameka, Allen, Antoine and Trevon. Beloved sister of Roy, Eric, Christopher, Sr., and Irvin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Talon, Tacari, Tameya, Javel and Peyton and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Suggs will lie in state at the Second Baptist Church S.W., 5501 Silver Hill Rd., District Heights, MD, on Monday, March 4, from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Services by Stewart Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 2, 2019
