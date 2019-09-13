

Noel Xavier Belt (Age 83)



Of Potomac, MD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1935 in Havana, Cuba to Elisa Martinez-Viademonte de Belt and Guillermo B. Belt y Ramirez. Noel was the third of five children. After a beautiful childhood in Cuba, Noel and his family immigrated to the United States in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Maria del Carmen Amezaga on October 1,1960 and after two years in Florida they settled in the Washington, DC area to raise their family.

He attended Villanova University in Havana, Cuba, and graduated with a Doctorate in Civil, Criminal and Commercial Law. He also earned a master's degree in Development Economics and International Development from Georgetown University. He spent his career at the Inter-American Development Bank where he served as a Senior Operations Officer for 31 years. During this time he dedicated his intellect and energy to improving lives in developing nations by financing critical infrastructure projects.

Noel was preceded in death by his wife, Maria del Carmen (April 2, 2015) and his brother Jose "Sonny" (1983). He is survived by his four children: Maria Cristina Belt (Miriam), Guillermo Jose Belt, Alberto Xavier Belt (Karen), Ana Maria Belt Shields (Kevin) and his eight grandchildren: Michael Belt, Luke Shields, Tyler Belt, Kaleigh Shields, Spencer Belt, Liam Shields, Caroline Belt, and Lilly Belt and his siblings: Guillermo, Marilys, and Juan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday September 28 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, MD.