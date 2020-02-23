The Washington Post

NOELEE WILKINS

Guest Book
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Notice
NOELEE WILKINS  

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Sana N Butler and Richelle E Adams; mother, Lucy G Lee; three grandchildren, Arene E Adams, Tyler N Butler and Tarrin N Butler-Weston; four sisters, Lorraine Harrison, Regina Sherrill, Darlene bryant and beatrice Holley; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Price will lie in state at Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol St., SE on Friday, February 28 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020
