NOELEE WILKINS
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Sana N Butler and Richelle E Adams; mother, Lucy G Lee; three grandchildren, Arene E Adams, Tyler N Butler and Tarrin N Butler-Weston; four sisters, Lorraine Harrison, Regina Sherrill, Darlene bryant and beatrice Holley; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Price will lie in state at Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol St., SE on Friday, February 28 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.