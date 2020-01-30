The Washington Post

Nolan Lowe (1932 - 2020)
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
NOLAN E. LOWE  

Nolan E. Lowe, 87, of Woodbridge, died January 26, 2020 in his home peacefully. He was born October 1, 1932 to the late Nolan R. and Ethel (McDonald) Lowe. He is survived by his sister, Mary Evelyn Cannon.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, VA. A Life Celebration service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Ashburn, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 30, 2020
