NONA ELAINE BATTLE
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Nona E. Battle of Camp Springs, MD entered into eternal rest. Loving grandmother of Terrance Battle and Kymberleigh Battle; great-grandmother of Aalijah Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, November 23 at 10 a.m. at Pope Funeral Homes, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20741. Services will be streamed due to the COVID limitations of service. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD.www.popefh.com