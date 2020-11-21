1/
NONA BATTLE
NONA ELAINE BATTLE  
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Nona E. Battle of Camp Springs, MD entered into eternal rest. Loving grandmother of Terrance Battle and Kymberleigh Battle; great-grandmother of Aalijah Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, November 23 at 10 a.m. at Pope Funeral Homes, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20741. Services will be streamed due to the COVID limitations of service. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD.www.popefh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
(301) 568-4100
