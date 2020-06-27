On Wednesday, June 24, 2020 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Diane Stratakos; cherished son of Maria and the late Georgios Stratakos; Loving father of Georgios, Maria, Dimitri, and Christina; adored grandfather of Nicole; and devoted brother of Filitsa Stratakos. Funeral services will be held at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Washington, DC with private interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Please sign family guestbook at