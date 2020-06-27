Nondas G. Stratakos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nondas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nondas G. Stratakos  
On Wednesday, June 24, 2020 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Diane Stratakos; cherished son of Maria and the late Georgios Stratakos; Loving father of Georgios, Maria, Dimitri, and Christina; adored grandfather of Nicole; and devoted brother of Filitsa Stratakos. Funeral services will be held at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Washington, DC with private interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Please sign family guestbook at www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved