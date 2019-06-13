



NORA ELIZABETH CUSICK BARNES



Nora Elizabeth Cusick Barnes (also known to family and friends as "Betty") passed away on June 6, 2019 at MedStar Montgomery General Hospital in Olney, Maryland. She as 89. Born November 1, 1929, Nora grew up on the family farm in Oxon Hill, Maryland. At age 17, she was runner-up in a radio contest on the Arthur Godfrey Talent Scout program and was offered a job as the classical singer in the Vaughan Monroe Orchestra. She married Chaloner Monroe Barnes in 1948 and moved back to Oxon Hill where she continued singing, making appearances on radio, television and club dates. Her second career was as a Prince George's County public schools bus driver for 27 years, retiring in 1991. She is survived by two grown daughters: Deborah Barnes Mahaney and Vanessa Barnes Lawson; three grandchildren: Patrick Michael Mahaney, Kathryn Scarlett Mahaney Campbell and Shea Elizabeth Lawson. In 2016 she welcomed her first great-grandchild, Matthew James Campbell.