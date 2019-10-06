Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORA BOLAND. View Sign Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Catherine of Sienna 1020 Springvale Rd. Great Falls , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

BOLAND Nora Anne Boland (Age 89) Of Great Falls, VA, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Nora was born in Skreen, County Sligo, Ireland the daughter of John and Ellen (Kelly) Carvey on October 29, 1929. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick John Boland from Easkey, County Sligo, Ireland (2005) and the loving mother of Eileen Boland (Don Bredes); Brian Boland (Leigh Wainrwright); Denise Boland (Alejandro Gramajo); and Patricia Boland-Klein (Thomas Klein). Nora is survived by her sibling, Maureen (Carvey) Kearins, of Buninna, County Sligo, Ireland and her five grandchildren, Justin Boland and Dounia Bredes; and Sean, Ryan, and Erin Klein. Nora emigrated to the United States in 1949, following her sweetheart Patrick to New York City where they married in 1951 and raised their family in Flatbush, Brooklyn. After Nora and Pat's children started their adult lives, they made the Middletown, New Jersey community their home for the next 22 years, followed by a move to Gainesville, VA for 13 years. In each community they were fortunate to enjoy many strong and loving friendships. Nora attended Easkey Vocational School in Ireland, was a graduate of Erasmus High School, Brooklyn, and continued her education with professional administrative studies at Brooklyn College. Her Irish education instilled in her a prodigious memory and love of Irish poetry and ballads, which she shared with family, friends, and, when needed, to melt the heart of the rare foe. Nora's professional career included a variety of administrative positions of increasing responsibility after her first clerk position with Blue Cross/Blue Shield New York. After raising her children Nora returned to the workforce serving as the assistant to the registrar at St. Joseph's College, Brooklyn and retired after a fulfilling career supporting the records management division at the Kaye Sholer law firm, New York City. Even with her work and family responsibilities, Nora volunteered assisting her local schools' administration and curriculum and she supported her parish programs as a member of the Rosary Society. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 7, 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna, 1020 Springvale Rd., Great Falls, VA 22066. Burial arrangements are private. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: www.moneyandking.com

BOLAND Nora Anne Boland (Age 89) Of Great Falls, VA, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Nora was born in Skreen, County Sligo, Ireland the daughter of John and Ellen (Kelly) Carvey on October 29, 1929. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick John Boland from Easkey, County Sligo, Ireland (2005) and the loving mother of Eileen Boland (Don Bredes); Brian Boland (Leigh Wainrwright); Denise Boland (Alejandro Gramajo); and Patricia Boland-Klein (Thomas Klein). Nora is survived by her sibling, Maureen (Carvey) Kearins, of Buninna, County Sligo, Ireland and her five grandchildren, Justin Boland and Dounia Bredes; and Sean, Ryan, and Erin Klein. Nora emigrated to the United States in 1949, following her sweetheart Patrick to New York City where they married in 1951 and raised their family in Flatbush, Brooklyn. After Nora and Pat's children started their adult lives, they made the Middletown, New Jersey community their home for the next 22 years, followed by a move to Gainesville, VA for 13 years. In each community they were fortunate to enjoy many strong and loving friendships. Nora attended Easkey Vocational School in Ireland, was a graduate of Erasmus High School, Brooklyn, and continued her education with professional administrative studies at Brooklyn College. Her Irish education instilled in her a prodigious memory and love of Irish poetry and ballads, which she shared with family, friends, and, when needed, to melt the heart of the rare foe. Nora's professional career included a variety of administrative positions of increasing responsibility after her first clerk position with Blue Cross/Blue Shield New York. After raising her children Nora returned to the workforce serving as the assistant to the registrar at St. Joseph's College, Brooklyn and retired after a fulfilling career supporting the records management division at the Kaye Sholer law firm, New York City. Even with her work and family responsibilities, Nora volunteered assisting her local schools' administration and curriculum and she supported her parish programs as a member of the Rosary Society. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 7, 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna, 1020 Springvale Rd., Great Falls, VA 22066. Burial arrangements are private. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at: www.moneyandking.com Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close