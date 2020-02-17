NORA GRIFFIN BOMBARA (Age 83)
On Friday, February 14, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Saratoga Springs, NY. She received her BSN from Catholic University of America. She worked for many years in public health and school nursing. Daughter of the late Frank R. Griffin, Jr. and Helen Lawless Griffin. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Bombara; mother of Carolan B. Stansky (Brian), Tracy A. Bombara and MaryEllen Bombara; loving grandmother of Emily, Mark and Peter Stansky; sister of Frank D. Griffin (Jo-Ann), Brian A. Griffin (Holli), Katherine G. Hickey (Bill) and the late Judith G. Mansfield. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Wednesday, February 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church, 70 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, February 20, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.