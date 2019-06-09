

Nora H. Durso



Nora H. Durso was born on January 1, 1924 in Goode, Virginia. On Sunday, May 5, 2019, she passed away peacefully at the age of 95. She was the eldest daughter of Sydney F. Higginbotham and Beatrice Bryant Higginbotham. She graduated from New London Academy and attended Lynchburg College until WWII when she moved to Washington, DC to work as a secretary for the Department of Army. During the U.S. occupation of Japan, Nora moved to Tokyo and became the personal secretary for Major General William Marquat.

It was in Tokyo that Nora met her husband of 60 years, Leonard M. Durso and had two children. Nora and Leonard returned to Virginia in 1952 where she had four additional children. While raising her six children, she was an active member in the North Arlington Club and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. In her later years, Nora was the finance secretary for the Annandale Chapter of the Sons of Italy. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, and family gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, daughter, Lucia D. Connelly, brother, Thomas B. Higginbotham, sister, Mary Paxton Hawkins and is survived by her five children, Michael L. Durso, Beatrice D. Woody, Denise D. Wight, Pamela D. Gaddy and Mary D. Schaefer; their spouses, Sarah, John, Michael, Lonnie and Robert; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Her intelligence, humor and loving spirit will remain forever in our hearts.

Visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia at 10 a.m. with internment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.