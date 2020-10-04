NORA REESE

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, of Olney, MD. Beloved wife of Paul Reese; mother of Paul Reese (Jennifer) and Brett Reese (Frances). Also survived by four grandchildren: Brooke, Megan, Brady and Evan Reese. Relatives and friends may call at St. Patrick's Church, Norbeck and Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, Monday, October 5, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.