Nora Prophet Richard
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on January 26, 2020. at George Washington University Hospital. She is survived by a loving husband, Percell Richard; two daughters, Regina Prophet "Mae Mae" and Michelle Prophet; one son, Franklin Prophet "Fat Head"; three grandchildren; Mechelle "Mickey", Dachelle "Day Day" and Radie "Ray Ray"; two great-grandchildren, John Hughes, Jr. and Skylin Rose Bayton and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday, February 8, 2020 friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD.