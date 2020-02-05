The Washington Post

Nora Prophet Richard  

Peacefully entered into eternal rest on January 26, 2020. at George Washington University Hospital. She is survived by a loving husband, Percell Richard; two daughters, Regina Prophet "Mae Mae" and Michelle Prophet; one son, Franklin Prophet "Fat Head"; three grandchildren; Mechelle "Mickey", Dachelle "Day Day" and Radie "Ray Ray"; two great-grandchildren, John Hughes, Jr. and Skylin Rose Bayton and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday, February 8, 2020 friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of MD, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2020
