

NORBY KAREN GASHO



Norby Karen Gasho went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home in McLean, Virginia after a 30-year battle with carcinoid cancer, along with Norby Karen Gasho went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home in McLean, Virginia after a 30-year battle with carcinoid cancer, along with breast cancer and kidney disease. Norby was born on December 23, 1944 in Tucson, Arizona to June and David Rea. She received her bachelor's degree from Oregon State University in 1966 and received her master's degree from Oregon State a few years later. Norby taught 4th - 6th grade in Oregon and the Sacramento, California area for 10 years. She married Lawrence P. Gasho in 1976 in Reno, Nevada. The family moved to Rochester, New York in 1981 and then relocated to the northern Virginia area in 1985. Shortly after moving to the area, the Gasho's found their church home at Falls Church Anglican where Norby was an active member for more than 30 years. Norby led the intercessory prayer ministry and participated with prayer at the rail for a number of years. Norby was active in the McLean Women's Bible Study for over 30 years and served as an administrative leader for some time. She was also an active member of the Capital Area Carcinoid Survivors support group. Norby was a devout woman of faith who deeply loved her family and friends. She was always one to lend an ear and would try and help others in any way that she could.

Norby is survived by Lawrence P. Gasho, her loving husband of over 43 years; her daughter Anne N. Krohn and her son-in-law John D. Krohn of Arlington, Virginia. She is survived by her five siblings, brothers David (Carol) Rea of Edmonds, Washington and Michael Milhaupt of Scottsdale, Arizona; sisters Misty (Mike) Carpenter of Ventura, California, Vicki (Mike) Odello of Carmel, California, Patty (Casey) Beal of Mandeville, Louisiana. Norby is also survived by her stepmother Elizabeth Rea of Stockton, California.

Services for Norby will be held on Friday, September 20 at 11 a.m. at the Falls Church Anglican. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Capital Area Carcinoid Survivors Group or the Falls Church Anglican (Onward Capital New Building).