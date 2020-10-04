NORINE LYONS

Norine Elisabeth Lyons (Age 70)
Of Alexandria, Virginia passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital with her husband and son by her side.Norine was born February 5, 1950, daughter of Thomas J.M. and Mary D. (Malone) Lyons. She grew up in Floral Park, New York and earned a degree in journalism from St. John's University in New York. She had a long career as an executive with Grumman Aerospace in Bethpage, New York and with General Dynamics in Falls Church, Virginia. It was in Virginia that she met and fell in love with her husband, Tom McEwen. After leaving those careers she became a licensed professional mental health counselor doing what she loved. Her final years were dedicated to helping others, taking great satisfaction in working with children and young adults struggling with mental health issues. She was also a board member of Carpenter's Shelter, located in Alexandria, Virginia.Nora was a loving wife, when she smiled at her husband it was clear he was the love of her life. An extraordinary mother, her love unwavering, his biggest supporter and always available. She was a wonderful mother in law and stepmother, easy to talk to and had a special relationship with the young women and men who became part of her family. Her grandchildren will remember big heart, so full of love and compassion, as well as her love of reading and art.She is survived by her husband, Tom McEwen of Alexandria, Virginia, Tom Petrilli (Erica) of Alexandria, Virginia; stepdaughters Karen McEwen-Lawrie (Steve) of Bloomington, Indiana, Joann Schommer (Thomas) of Sykesville, Maryland and Lisa McEwen of Sterling, Virginia. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Michael, John and Nina Petrilli, and Sophia, Leah and Austin Schommer; as well as her sister Cathy Mullahy (John) and brother Michael Lyons (Lynne Anderson) both of Huntington, New York, and close family friend Dylan Simpson of Alexandria, Virginia.The family requests that you please remember Nora with happiness and joy in your own way, as no services or memorials are scheduled at this time due to the pandemic. Donations can be made in her honor to Carpenter's Shelter: carpentersshelter.org