Norma Cheryl Blackmon
Norma C. Blackmon peacefully transitioned to her eternal rest, early Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Her parents, Clayton Sr. and Irene Thompson and brother, Jeffrey Thompson preceded her in death. Norma is survived by husband, John Blackmon; mother-in-law, Charlotte Blackmon; step daughter, Sheena Blackmon; siblings; Brenda Laster, Clayton Thompson Jr, Iris Thompson, Marsha Smith
, Lisa Mountain, Chris Thompson, Victor Thompson, Kendall Thompson, and Michele Thompson, as well as, in-laws, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Roberts Memorial United Methodist Church, 606A South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment, Mt. Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA.
Arrangements by P. Bell Sr. and W. Morrissette-Johnson, PA.