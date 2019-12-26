

Norma L. BrowN



Peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Loving mother of Kevin and Bruce Brown and Kim Narh. Also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by daughter, Lori Brown- Crocker.

On Saturday, December 28, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until time of Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m. at Saint Martin of tours Catholic Church, 1908 North Capitol Street Northwest. Entombment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.