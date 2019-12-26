The Washington Post

NORMA BROWN

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Martin of tours Catholic Church
1908 North Capitol Street Northwest
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Norma L. BrowN  

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Loving mother of Kevin and Bruce Brown and Kim Narh. Also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Predeceased by daughter, Lori Brown- Crocker.
On Saturday, December 28, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until time of Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m. at Saint Martin of tours Catholic Church, 1908 North Capitol Street Northwest. Entombment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 26, 2019
