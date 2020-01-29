The Washington Post

NORMA BROWN (1920 - 2020)
Little Falls Presbyterian Chr
6025 Little Falls Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Little Falls Presbyterian Church
6025 Little Falls Rd
Arlington, VA
NORMA HELEN PREE BROWN  

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, greatgrandmother, and friend, Norma P Brown, 99, passed away peacefully the evening of Friday, January 10, 2020. A long-time resident of Northern Virginia and Sarasota, FL, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Labon L Brown; son, James "Jake" L. Brown; stepchildren Malcolm L Brown and Patricia Ann Windlow; and granddaughter Jamie Brown Hayden. She is survived by her son, Phillip P Brown; granddaughters Elena Brown Richardson, Jessica Lynn Brown, and Melissa Pree Brown; and three great-granddaughters. In addition, the families of her beloved Malcolm and Patricia are many.
A service and reception will be held at the Little Falls Presbyterian Church in Arlington, VA on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family honors her love of animals with a request for In Memoriam donations to the Friends of Homeless Animals at www.foha.org
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 29, 2020
