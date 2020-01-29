

NORMA HELEN PREE BROWN



Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, greatgrandmother, and friend, Norma P Brown, 99, passed away peacefully the evening of Friday, January 10, 2020. A long-time resident of Northern Virginia and Sarasota, FL, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Labon L Brown; son, James "Jake" L. Brown; stepchildren Malcolm L Brown and Patricia Ann Windlow; and granddaughter Jamie Brown Hayden. She is survived by her son, Phillip P Brown; granddaughters Elena Brown Richardson, Jessica Lynn Brown, and Melissa Pree Brown; and three great-granddaughters. In addition, the families of her beloved Malcolm and Patricia are many.

A service and reception will be held at the Little Falls Presbyterian Church in Arlington, VA on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 p.m.