NORMA BROWN (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Suitland, MD
Notice
Norma Jean Garland Brown  

Formerly of Clifford, VA passed Wednesday May 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Born March 23, 1930, daughter of the late William Add and Helen Garland. She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Brown (William) Anderson, Dione G. (Howard) Archer and Donna L. Brown; three grandchildren; and three great-grand- children. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. time of service on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, Suitland, MD. Rev. Dr. Kendrick E. Curry will officiate. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Fairlawn Citizens Associationn., Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 30912, Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2020
