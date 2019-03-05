NORMA D. BUSH (Age 82)
Of Alexandria, VA passed away on March 1, 2019. She was a beloved mother and wife. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Bush, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Odom and her husband, Kenneth Odom along with their two children, Kaden Everett and Kallyn Elizabeth. She was a devoted mother and care giver who always put others ahead of herself. Friends may call at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 12 p.m. at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria.