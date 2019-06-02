Norma Dancis
Norma Ruth Danovitz Dancis, age 71, died May 30 2019 in Gaithersburg, MD after a long fight with lymphoma. Norma grew up in Squirrel Hill, PA. She graduated from Indiana University
with a Masters in Linguistics in 1972. Working for many years as a legal secretary in Philadelphia, she moved to Maryland in 1998 to be closer to her daughter, Jessica Dancis. She is survived by her daughter, son-in-law, Steve Lahn, grandchildren, Talia and Jeremy Lahn, and sister, Susan Danovitz. Incredibly smart and amazingly kind, Norma was the ethical, educational and emotional anchor for those lucky enough to have her in their lives. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m., Ingleside at King Farm, 701 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD with reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ingleside at King Farm Employee Appreciation Fund.