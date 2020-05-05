

Norma Esther Darling (nee Hamm)



Peacefully passed away at Inova Alexandria Hospital on April 29, 2020 at 93 years old after falling ill from COVID-19. Norma was born July 10, 1926 in Buffalo, NY to parents Louis George Hamm and Henrietta Helen (Woelfel) Hamm. Norma had one older brother, Richard Hamm, who predeceased her. During World War II, Norma served as a Gray Lady (Red Cross Volunteer) at Walter Reed Military Hospital where she was known for her ping pong skills and friendly competitiveness among recovering soldiers. It was here that she met her life-long love, Fred E. Darling, an army infantryman who was recovering at the hospital after being medevacked from the Pacific.

Norma and Fred married at Faith Lutheran Church in Arlington, VA on January 17, 1953, two days prior to Fred's departure to Germany for an Army assignment. Over the course of the next 33 years of Fred's distinguished military service, the family moved every few years with postings around the world. In 2013, Norma was recognized by the National Infantry Association with the Shield of Sparta - Heroine of the Infantry award for her significant contributions to the Infantry.