Norma A. Donaldson

(Age 94)



Died peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Springfield, VA. Her husband, Lloyd Donaldson, died in 1997. She is survived by children, Deborah Ramos and Laurel Harrison (George), and two grandchildren, Adam Ramos and Lauren Ramos.

A Memorial Service will be held August 3, 2019, 1 p.m. at Franconia United Methodist Church, 6037 Franconia Road, Alexandria, VA 22310. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Norma may be sent to: - National Capital Area; 8180 Greensboro Drive #400, McLean VA 22102.