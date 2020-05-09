

NORMA MILBY MYFORD GOODMAN



Norma Milby Myford Goodman, 94, of Fairfax, VA departed this life on May 3, 2020. Norma was born on September 7, 1925 in Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Gladys Taylor, Step-father William H. Taylor; Husband, Donald Howard Goodman and beloved Daughter Donna Gail Collier.

After graduating from Washington-Lee HS (Tau Gamma Sorority), where she loved attending reunions throughout her life, Norma married Donald Howard Goodman in May of 1944. They had three daughters, which would be the beginning of five living generations, of strong minded women at the time of Normas passing. Norma worked as an executive secretary for the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority for over 25 years. She loved, and excelled, at her job. Norma was a practicing Methodist, dedicated to her parish St. George's in Fairfax, for most of her life. She loved her family, her friends and most of all, travelling the world with her daughter Donna.

Norma was a lovely, generous and thoughtful soul, who lived and breathed all things butterflies.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Kathy Goodman McDonough (Bobby), Wendy Goodman Crowe and Frank Crowe. Norma had seven grandchildren, Debbie (George), Jeff (Charlotte), Donnie (Natalie), Ryan, Taylor (Jacklyn), Jason (Jessy) and Cara(Jacob). She leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren, Jessica, Courtney, Amanda, Madelyn, Olivia, Ashley, Jack, Lilly, Theron, Rhett, Rhys and Emma Gail as well as two great-great- grandchildren, Ryleigh and Sadie. Norma's life was long, accomplished and well lived. Her legacy will live on in the family she has left behind.

Services will be private.