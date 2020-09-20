

NORMA JEAN DILLARD HANSELL-PRICE

Norma Jean Dillard Hansell-Price, a long-time resident of Prince George's County, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake.Norma Jean Dillard was born on March 27, 1933 in Kansas City, MO, to the late Fred McKinley Dillard and Maggie Mae Smith. She was known affectionately by her family as "Jean." Norma grew up in the Washington, DC area and was a graduate of Dunbar High School. She worked as a secretary at the Pentagon for several years before meeting and later marrying the late Alfred R. Hansell, USAF Master Sargeant in New Orleans, LA. They relocated to Paris, France where they lived from 1960-1965, while her husband was on military assignment with NATO. While residing in Paris, she became fluent in French which allowed her to communicate easily with other Parisians. She traveled all over Europe during the five years she lived there and wasn't afraid to tour the country alone. A true characteristic of being an only child. Norma went on to marry and divorce LaPhonsor "Phonso" Price, twice.She worked at Lorton Correctional Facility in Human Resources and in DC Government as an Employee Relations Specialist until she retired. Norma came out of retirement to work for the Transportation Resource Board for 10 additional years. Norma was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church for many years. She is survived by: her loving and supporting best friend and daughter, Angela Hansell and her best friend, Karen Frazier Somerville; ex-husband, LaPhonsor Price; long-time companion, Herbert Potter; dear friend, Lena Frazier; and a host of family and close friends. Missy, thank you for keeping her hair looking good for over 20 years!Her daughter would like to express sincere gratitude to those who offered words of encouragement, prayers, or paid homage to her mother.Service and burial are private



