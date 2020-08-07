1/1
NORMA JENKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NORMA PAXSON JENKINS  
Of Waldorf, MD, passed peacefully on July 10, 2020 at the age of 89. A resident of Charles County since 1981, Norma was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose career as a payroll specialist spanned nearly 30 years at The Washington Post (1972-1999), and 15 years earlier at the Washington Daily News (1958-1972). She was well-liked and respected for her work assisting colleagues from all walks of life. Her pastimes included keeping up with news of the day, family activities, and following the Washington Football Team.Norma was married for 58 years to Robert Jenkins, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2008. She is survived by sons Robert Jenkins, Jr., of Chevy Chase, MD; Richard Jenkins of Port Tobacco, MD; and Mark Jenkins of Clements, MD, in addition to three granddaughters and a great-grandson. A virtual celebration of her life will occur by invitation on Sunday, August 9, at 1 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved