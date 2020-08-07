NORMA JENKINS



NORMA PAXSON JENKINS

Of Waldorf, MD, passed peacefully on July 10, 2020 at the age of 89. A resident of Charles County since 1981, Norma was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose career as a payroll specialist spanned nearly 30 years at The Washington Post (1972-1999), and 15 years earlier at the Washington Daily News (1958-1972). She was well-liked and respected for her work assisting colleagues from all walks of life. Her pastimes included keeping up with news of the day, family activities, and following the Washington Football Team.Norma was married for 58 years to Robert Jenkins, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2008. She is survived by sons Robert Jenkins, Jr., of Chevy Chase, MD; Richard Jenkins of Port Tobacco, MD; and Mark Jenkins of Clements, MD, in addition to three granddaughters and a great-grandson. A virtual celebration of her life will occur by invitation on Sunday, August 9, at 1 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store