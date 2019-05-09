The Washington Post

NORMA JONES

Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vienna Presbyterian Church
124 Park St., NE
Vienna, DC
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Vienna Presbyterian Church
124 Park St., NE
Vienna, DC
Notice
NORMA JEAN JONES  

Norma Jean Jones, 88, passed peacefully on April 19, 2019. Loving wife of Tom; mother of the late Carolyn Jones, Nancy Kidwell (née Jones) and Scott Jones; grandmother of Lindsay Kidwell, Hannah Kidwell, and Adam Jones; sister of Ronald Wilson and Marilyn Kauderer; aunt of Karen Curnock, Suzanne Willert and David Kauderer. She is predeceased by her parents Norman McLeod Wilson and Sara Nell Wilson. A visitation will be held at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park St., NE, Vienna, VA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Hope you can join the family in celebrating the life of Norma Jean Jones. Please share a memory with the family at

Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
