NORMA JEAN JONES
Norma Jean Jones, 88, passed peacefully on April 19, 2019. Loving wife of Tom; mother of the late Carolyn Jones, Nancy Kidwell (née Jones) and Scott Jones; grandmother of Lindsay Kidwell, Hannah Kidwell, and Adam Jones; sister of Ronald Wilson and Marilyn Kauderer; aunt of Karen Curnock, Suzanne Willert and David Kauderer. She is predeceased by her parents Norman McLeod Wilson and Sara Nell Wilson. A visitation will be held at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park St., NE, Vienna, VA on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Hope you can join the family in celebrating the life of Norma Jean Jones. Please share a memory with the family at