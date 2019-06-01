FLORIMBIO



Passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019. Norma was born in Washington, DC on November 17, 1922 and she was a native Washingtonian and a life time area resident. She was the daughter of the late Antionetta and Romeo DiFrancesco and sister of the late Julia DiFrancesco. Preceded in death by her husband, William Leonard Florimbio. She is survived by her daughter, Antoinette Keightley-Florimbio and her son, Edward James "Jack" Keightley (Jane Louise); four grandchildren, Nikki Keightley, Kerri Salan (Jerry), Mark Keightley (Tanya) and Zachary Keightley; and four great-grandchildren, Hannah Weisenforth, Sasha, Kane and Luke Salan. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715 on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9475 Annapolis Road, Lanham, MD 20706. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Washington, DC. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthias Catholic Church.