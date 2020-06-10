Norma Ann Sekinger Langley passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born June 11, 1936, in Syracuse, New York, and she attended Syracuse University, where she earned a Bachelors of Science in Business Management and graduated with honors. A year after graduation, she met fellow alum Roger Langley at a party following a football game, when a mutual friend said they had a similar offbeat sense of humor. Thus began more than six decades of banter and laughter and love. They married in 1960. After a period at Remington Rand she returned to Syracuse to earn a Master's degree in Education, which she put to use as a high school teacher of business and English in Truxton, New York. She moved with her family to New Jersey and then Florida, where she focused on raising her children David, Jennifer and Michael. In 1975, the family moved to Rockville, Maryland, where Norma lived the rest of her life. After helping her husband in his journalism career, she became a journalist herself, eventually becoming Bureau Chief for the National Star in Washington. A devout Catholic, Norma served her parish St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockville tirelessly, including working with her husband to lead the RCIA program. Norma earned many certificates for parish service and was named Parishioner of the Year. She is survived by her husband, Roger Langley; her sister, Shirley Gallagher; her three children, David Langley, Jennifer FitzPatrick and Michael Langley; and her three grandchildren, Colin and Paige FitzPatrick and Evelyn Langley. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rockville, MD. Please sign the family guestbook at: