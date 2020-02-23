The Washington Post

NORMA LYONS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMA LYONS.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2020 St. Joseph Drive
Largo, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Norma D. Lyons  

Of Bowie, Maryland passed away peacefully February 15, 2020 after a short illness. She was surrounded by family and is survived by a daughter, Alicia L. Sanders, a son, Raymond A. Lyons, Jr., a son-in-law, Harold Sanders, one granddaughter, Ericka Sanders-Matthews, two great-granddaughters and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond A. Lyons and a grandson, Michael Rayner Sanders. On Tuesday, February 25, 2020 friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph Drive, Largo, Maryland.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300