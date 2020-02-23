Norma D. Lyons
Of Bowie, Maryland passed away peacefully February 15, 2020 after a short illness. She was surrounded by family and is survived by a daughter, Alicia L. Sanders, a son, Raymond A. Lyons, Jr., a son-in-law, Harold Sanders, one granddaughter, Ericka Sanders-Matthews, two great-granddaughters and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond A. Lyons and a grandson, Michael Rayner Sanders. On Tuesday, February 25, 2020 friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph Drive, Largo, Maryland.