NORMA MARSHALL
NORMA LOVETTA MARSHALL  (Age 96)  
Peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Marshall; loving sister of the late James Norman Richardson. Loved dearly and survived by her nieces, Cervantiz B. Davis, and Starr Talley; and nephews, Vinay Talley, and Ian Talley, and a host of very close family friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by Stewart Funeral Home, Washington, DC.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Lincoln Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
