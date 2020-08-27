NORMA MARSHALL

Or Copy this URL to Share



NORMA LOVETTA MARSHALL (Age 96)

Peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Marshall; loving sister of the late James Norman Richardson. Loved dearly and survived by her nieces, Cervantiz B. Davis, and Starr Talley; and nephews, Vinay Talley, and Ian Talley, and a host of very close family friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by Stewart Funeral Home, Washington, DC.



