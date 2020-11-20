

Norma Lee Dacy Minckler "Boots" (Age 98)

Boots died peacefully at home in Arlington, Virginia, on October 18, 2020. A native of Springfield, Missouri, she graduated from Drury College in Springfield in 1944 and married career Army officer Rex Minckler before he went off to the WWII European front to join Patton's Third Army in time for the Battle of the Bulge. From 1951-1953 Rex was deployed to Korea, and Boots remained in Springfield with two-year-old Susie and four-year-old David. During Rex's career Boots accompanied him to posts in Illinois, New Mexico, Virginia, West Point, California, Portugal and Germany before they built their home in Arlington in 1967. Her great passion was travel. When she was 17, Boots and her older sister Mary Ellen were touring Europe in the late summer and early fall of 1939 and were sailing home when the war broke out. When they returned to Springfield, the local radio station recorded an interview with the sisters describing what they saw in Nazi Germany. Boots and Rex traveled extensively during their 60-year marriage: Mexico, Hawaii, Canada, Spain, Morocco, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Holland, Italy, Yugoslavia, Russia, Denmark, England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland. On their last major trip, they were stranded for a week in Calgary, Alberta, when all North American flights were grounded after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She enjoyed swimming, collecting antiques from her travels around the world, substitute teaching grade schoolers, and entertaining. She loved to dance and sing Broadway show tunes in harmony with others. She was charming. Boots is survived by her daughter Susan Schmidt (John Wall) in Bonaire, Caribbean Netherlands, and son David Minckler (Louise Fenner) in Washington, DC; granddaughter Christine Wall (Danielo Nicolaas), and great grandchildren Susannah and Lincoln. In the last years of her life she was assisted by several wonderful home health aides, most recently Avis Kapepula, Margaret Fraser, Roman Gebre-Egziabher, Sheryl Rivera, and Regina Strain. Boots will be inurned at the Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium.



