

Norma Voelker Odom

(1924-2019)



Norma Voelker Odom, 95, of Alexandria, VA, died on August 9, 2019. She was born in New York City in 1924, daughter of Henry F. Voelker and Theresa Hollinger Voelker. She was raised in Westchester County, NY. Norma graduated from Tufts University in 1944, cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. While there, she was President of her sorority, Chi Omega. She received her Masters degree in International Law from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in 1945, just as World War II was ending in Europe. Immediately following her graduation, Norma boarded a military transport plane to Moscow, where she assumed a position in the US Embassy. There she met her husband of 65 years, Raymond "Ray" E. Odom, who was with the American Military Mission stationed in Moscow. Norma and Ray were married in New York in December 1947.

Following a four-year stint in California, where Ray attended and graduated from UCLA , Norma and Ray settled in the Washington, DC suburb of Alexandria, in the mid-century modern architectural community Hollin Hills. Norma pursued a career in the US Intelligence Services, including the NSA and CIA, where she held both analytical and analytical supervisory positions. Following her retirement, Norma did substantial volunteer work in and beyond her community.

Norma leaves a strong legacy of lifelong friends and beloved family members. She is predeceased by her husband, Ray; her sister, Virginia Voelker Bittle; her brother-in-law, John W. Bittle; and one niece. She is survived by three daughters, Barbara O. Pagos (James) of Eastham, MA, Nancy O. Perry of Hingham, MA and Ann O. Matticks (Shawn) of Charleston, SC; as well as eight grandchildren, Elizabeth H. Pagos, Kathryn Pagos Kastoff (Robert), Victoria Pagos Berkey (Adam), Dylan J. Perry (Liza), Nicholas E. Perry, Nathan E. Matticks, Elliott P. Matticks, and Michael K. Haller. She is also survived by three nieces, six great-nieces and great-nephews, and seven great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Norma will be inurned alongside Ray at Arlington National Cemetery. There will be a memorial celebration of her life at that time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Deidre's House Center for Child Advocacy in Morristown, NJ, for which Norma knitted dozens of mittens over many years for their child victims of abuse and neglect.