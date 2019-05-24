NORMA RENEE OZUR
On Thursday, May 23, 2019, NORMA RENEE OZUR of College Park, MD. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Ozur. Devoted mother of Ellen (Stuart Brown) Ozur, Frances (Colin) Ozur Cole, Miriam (Richard) Ozur Dahl and Rabbi Janet (Hazzan Henrique) Ozur Bass. Loving grandmother of Ari (Allison), Rachel, Naomi and Benjamin Brown, Emily and Madelyn Dahl and Avichai, Kalman and Beyla Ozur Bass. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 11 a.m. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Road, Potomac, MD. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed for a full week at the home of Rabbi Janet and Hazzan Henrique Ozur Bass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenbelt Arts Center or The Washington Ear.