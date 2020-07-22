NORMA JEAN STEWART
Norma Jean Stewart was called home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born February 24, 1949 in Washington, DC. She has now joined her late daughter, Marlene Holmes; and two great grandbabies, Brie and Brianna. Norma leaves to celebrate her life daughters, Brenda Washington, Christina Mills, Marvella Stewart, and Charo Stewart; son, Anthony Robertson; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life is being scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 22, 2020.