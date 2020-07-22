1/1
NORMA STEWART
1949 - 2020
NORMA JEAN STEWART  
Norma Jean Stewart was called home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born February 24, 1949 in Washington, DC. She has now joined her late daughter, Marlene Holmes; and two great grandbabies, Brie and Brianna. Norma leaves to celebrate her life daughters, Brenda Washington, Christina Mills, Marvella Stewart, and Charo Stewart; son, Anthony Robertson; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life is being scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
l Love You Ma....
Marvella
Daughter
July 22, 2020
Charo, Liz and I send our condolences on the passing of your mom. Although this is one of the hardest things to deal with, you can rest assured that your mom is now with her heavenly father and is in a much better place. She will always be with you in your heart. Please let us know if you need anything at all.
Frank Arre
Friend
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
July 22, 2020
I miss you so much mommy
Charo Stewart
Daughter
