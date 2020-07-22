Or Copy this URL to Share



NORMA JEAN STEWART

Norma Jean Stewart was called home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born February 24, 1949 in Washington, DC. She has now joined her late daughter, Marlene Holmes; and two great grandbabies, Brie and Brianna. Norma leaves to celebrate her life daughters, Brenda Washington, Christina Mills, Marvella Stewart, and Charo Stewart; son, Anthony Robertson; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life is being scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store