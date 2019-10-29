

Norma Jean TRAMMELL (age 78)



Of Silver Spring, MD passed away after a long illness on Friday, October 25, 2019, Norma was a lifelong Maryland resident. Beloved wife of the late Dennis "Danny" Trammell; sister of Juanita Jo Weiger; loving mother of Michael Wise, Cathy (Wes) Hickman, Tim (Linda) Wise, Dan (Jo) Trammell, Jr., Cindi (Scott) Abernethy, and Tommy Rominger; grandmother to Lauren, Samie, and Logan Abernethy, Trina (Dave) Griles, Trevor Hickman, Bryan Rominger, Elizabeth Hutchins, Bill (Margie) Robb; great-grandmother to Leah and Sam Griles, Zoe, Jaden, and Addy Rominger, Delaney and Riley Robb.

The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m., where service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , Tribute Giving, 8400 Silver Crossing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73132.

