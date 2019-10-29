The Washington Post

Norma Trammell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Trammell.
Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Norma Jean TRAMMELL (age 78)  

Of Silver Spring, MD passed away after a long illness on Friday, October 25, 2019, Norma was a lifelong Maryland resident. Beloved wife of the late Dennis "Danny" Trammell; sister of Juanita Jo Weiger; loving mother of Michael Wise, Cathy (Wes) Hickman, Tim (Linda) Wise, Dan (Jo) Trammell, Jr., Cindi (Scott) Abernethy, and Tommy Rominger; grandmother to Lauren, Samie, and Logan Abernethy, Trina (Dave) Griles, Trevor Hickman, Bryan Rominger, Elizabeth Hutchins, Bill (Margie) Robb; great-grandmother to Leah and Sam Griles, Zoe, Jaden, and Addy Rominger, Delaney and Riley Robb.
 
The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m., where service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.
 
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , Tribute Giving, 8400 Silver Crossing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73132.
 
Please view and sign online family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.