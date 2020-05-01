The Washington Post

NORMAN COLE Sr. (1942 - 2020)
Friday, May 1, 2020
Notice
Norman Bernard Cole Sr. (Age 77)  
May 31, 1942 - April 23, 2020  

Peacefully transitioned this life on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. He is survived by his children, Quinn Robinson (Eric), Andre Lynch (Lorrie), Antoine Winchester, Charles Davis, Phillip; Norman Jr. (Tanya), Renee Black (Braheem), and Janay Anderson; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters Corrine and Elizabeth; one brother Louis; one aunt Mary Lou; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held later this year to celebrate Norman's life. Service by McLaughlin Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2020
