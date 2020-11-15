Dr. NORMAN FREDERIKSEN August 11, 1932 - October 6, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Dr. Norman Frederiksen on October 6, 2020. Norman was the son of Oliver and Jane Frederiksen and was born on August 11, 1932, in Vienna, Austria. His father was of Danish descent and Norman was very proud of his distinguished Danish heritage. He was deeply devoted to his wife and family, and is survived by his loving wife Elke Frederiksen and daughter Kirsten Frederiksen, son-in-law Erik De Jonghe, grandchildren Oliver and Lilli De Jonghe, good friend and brother-inlaw Hans- Dieter Petersen and his wife Edda Petersen, as well as ten nephews and nieces. He grew up mainly in Oxford, Ohio, but moved with his parents to Germany for his senior year of high school. He became fluent in German, was stationed with the U.S. Army in Berlin as a translator of East German intercepts during the Cold War. He received his undergraduate degree in Geology from Hamilton College and a Master's degree from Pennsylvania State University, then worked as a Geologist for Mobil Oil in Dallas, Texas. He met his beloved wife Elke in Dallas; they were very happily married for 58 years. Norman earned his PhD from the University of Wisconsin/ Madison and spent the last 28 years of his career as an accomplished and well-known research geologist at the U.S. Geological Survey, Department of the Interior, Reston, Virginia. He explored the California coast extensively for research, as well as Alaska, the East Coast and the Gulf Coast, determining the age of fossils for oil exploration. He also worked abroad often, in Europe, Australia, India, and Pakistan. He enjoyed teaching local geologists during many of these trips. He particularly loved his vacations in northern Germany and Denmark. Norman had a special gift for music, played clarinet and guitar, and was a lifelong classical music enthusiast. In his later years, as he suffered from dementia, he was always calmed by music, especially when played by his grandchildren to him. He spent his last years under the supportive care of Eden Kosher Homes in Potomac and his devoted nightly caregivers Fabienne and Maryse. Dearest Norman, Daddy, and Opa, we are so grateful for the wonderful memories, your cheerful smile, and the optimism you always gave us. You will be in our hearts and with us forever. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Doctors Without Borders
.