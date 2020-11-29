Norman Gershon Greenberg (Age 94)
A retired official of the Treasury Department and an actuary, died on November 28, 2019, in hospice at an assisted living facility in Arlington. The cause was vascular dementia. On November 6, 2020, his funeral was held at Arlington National Cemetery, followed by a family celebration of Norman's life. Norman was born in Des Moines , Iowa, on January 2, 1925, to Leon and Fannie Lappen Greenberg. During WWII, he went into the U.S. Army after high school, serving as a medic in France, Germany, and Austria. In 1949, he graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in mathematics, concentrating on actuarial science. First working in Omaha, Norman relocated to Arlington in 1954 to take am actuarial job at the Pentagon. He later transferred to the Internal Revenue Service, where he specialized in estate and gift tax, including testimony before the U.S. Tax Court. In 2005, with 56 years of government service, Norman retired as Chief of the General Actuarial Section. For many years at his Arlington home he also served on the River Place South Board of Directors. "Stormin' Norman" was a cigar-loving, martini- drinking bon vivant with a ready wit. He once stated that he half-hoped his death notice would say "survivors of the deceased have requested that they not be identified." Nevertheless, survivors include his wife of 51 years, Nancy Greenberg; a niece, Jordana Greenberg Catone, and two great nieces, Stefanie and Dana Catone, all of Los Angeles; and a devoted brother- and sister-in-law,Terence and Barbara Mullikin, of Easton, MD, and family. Norman's brother, Marvin Emanuel, predeceased him in 2013. Contributions in Norman's memory may be made to the Heartland Hospice Fund or to a favorite charity
.