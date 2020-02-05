NORMAN HARRISON
Members of IUOE Local 77 are hereby notified of the passing of Brother Norman Harrison on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Brother Harrison was a member of Local 77 for 17 years. The viewing will be on Friday, February 7, 2019 at Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 25 53rd St. NE, Washington DC at 10 a.m. The funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. A full obituary can be found at www.stewartfuneralhome.com/obituary
Respectfully submitted,
Steve Faulkner
Recording Secretary
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2020