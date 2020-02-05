The Washington Post

NORMAN HARRISON

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church
25-53rd St., NE
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Members of IUOE Local 77 are hereby notified of the passing of Brother Norman Harrison on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Brother Harrison was a member of Local 77 for 17 years. The viewing will be on Friday, February 7, 2019 at Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 25 53rd St. NE, Washington DC at 10 a.m. The funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. A full obituary can be found at www.stewartfuneralhome.com/obituary
 
Respectfully submitted,  
Steve Faulkner  
Recording Secretary  

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 5, 2020
