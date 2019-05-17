

Norman B. Hartnett

"Gabby" (Age 96)



Of Framingham, MA , formerly of Bowie, MD, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Norman was the only child of the late Marie Hartnett.

Hartnett graduated from Framingham High School, attended Northeastern University, and enlisted in the US Navy proudly serving on the USS Frederick Funston as a radioman. He was a DAV advocate, and DAV's National Service Director until retirement. He served veterans as chief of staff for the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs and was on the Advisory Committee for Special Disabilities. He often visited wounded soldiers at the Walter Reed Medical Center and was a CASA mentor.

He was a true family man and soldier, fighting bravely till the end. The patriarch of his family, he provided endless guidance and will be remembered with great love and gratitude.

Norman is survived by his children, Michelle, Michael and wife, Linda and David Hartnett, Dennis McKenney, Donna and John La Femina; grandchildren, Devin, Justin and Connor Macomber, and Rachel, Alana, and Christian Lewis, and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor Norman at the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home in Framingham on Sunday, May 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. Interment will be private.