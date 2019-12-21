The Washington Post

NORMAN E. JACOBS  

On Friday, December 20, 2019, NORMAN E. JACOBS of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Martha "Marti" Jacobs. Devoted father of Neil (Marcie) Jacobs. Dear brother of Allan Jacobs. Loving grandfather of Ariana and Erin Jacobs. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. After the interment, shiva will be observed at the Leisure World Clubhouse, Chesapeake Room, 3700 Rossmoor Blvd., Silver Spring, MD.with minyan at 5:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr., Rockville, MD 20850 or to B'nai Israel Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 21, 2019
