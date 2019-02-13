NORMAN JAMES (Age 66)
Our beloved father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on January 29, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, India; three sisters, Lorraine, Linda and Darlene; two nieces, Donnitta and Felicia. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20012. Memorial donations may be made in Norman's name to the Hagerstown Boxing Club, 245 Prospect Ave., Hagerstown, MD 27340. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Services.