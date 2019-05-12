

Norman Lord



Of Washington, DC died peacefully on May 5, 2019 with his cherished companion, Phyllis Kline, at his side.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 28, 1925 to Louis and Betty Lord, Norman breezed through the city public schools and graduated from Brooklyn Polytech at 19. He was promptly drafted. (Later in life, his response to almost any personal question was an acerbic "I'm a war veteran," with the accent on war.) Returning home, he continued his education at Columbia University, where he became the first person ever awarded a doctorate in nuclear physics. He worked for Raytheon, Hudson laboratories and Mitre corporation, authoring numerous books and articles and receiving several patents. After retirement he taught math and physics classes at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, and looked forward to his weekly issue of The Economist until his very last week.

He is survived by his children, Nancy, Susan, and Robert (Tammy); and two grandchildren, Ben and Zach; as well as his first wife, Maxine Schwartzman. Preceding him in death were his beloved second wife, Estella Cahan Lord, and brother Hartley.

Memorial donations may be made to Fisher House Foundation, or the . A private funeral was held Thursday.