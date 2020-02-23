

Norman McCrea, Sr. (Age 89)



died on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. He was born on September 25, 1930 in Kingstree, SC and was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Beatrice. He fathered and raised five sons and one daughter, and raised two step-daughters and four adopted children. Norman was one of 13 children, and is survived by four sisters and two brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Norman retired from the Veterans Administration circa 1998, and was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins football team. Viewing to be held at 12:30pm and Funeral at 1:30pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home in Brentwood, MD.