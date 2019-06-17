The Washington Post

NORMAN MILTON EDWARDS

Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
NORMAN MILTON EDWARDS  

Norman Milton Edwards of Springfield, VA passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at home with his wife, Tommi Edwards by his side. He was a friend to all, and a true family man, who treasured his loved ones with his whole heart. He is survived by his wife, Tommi Edwards, daughters Ashley Whitson (Sean) and Erin Anastasiou (Tasos) and his seven grandchildren Drew, Silas, Blakely, and Shea Whitson and Tristan, Shane and Piper Anastasiou. Donations can be made in his honor to . A memorial service will be held June 22 from 11-1 at City Gates Church, 9401 Little River Tpke., Fairfax, VA 22301.
Published in The Washington Post on June 17, 2019
