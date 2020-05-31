NORMAN ROGERS III
1964 - 2020
Norman Rogers, III,  September 11, 1964 - May 17, 2020   
Passed away in his sleep from smoke inhalation during a fire at his home on Riggs Road. Norman graduated from Maryland School for the Deaf in 1985. Norman was a lover of electronics and a fan of science-fiction. He had a vast network of friends in the deaf community and family. He was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Juanita, his sister Saundra, his brother Robert, his nephew Nelson and his niece Adura.Wake Friday, May 5, 2020; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, May 6, 2020; 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
