NORMAN R. (BOB) ROSEN
On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of the late Beverly Ruth Rosen; devoted father of Jackie Rosen, Max (Catherine) Rosen and Miriam (David) Blake; loving grandfather of Sydney, Samuel, Benjamin (Avalon) and Alexandra. Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Military Family Association (NMFA). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.