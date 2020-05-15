The Washington Post

NORMAN R. (BOB) ROSEN  

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of the late Beverly Ruth Rosen; devoted father of Jackie Rosen, Max (Catherine) Rosen and Miriam (David) Blake; loving grandfather of Sydney, Samuel, Benjamin (Avalon) and Alexandra. Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Military Family Association (NMFA). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2020
