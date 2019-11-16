The Washington Post

NORMAN SHOEMAKER

Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
Notice
NORMAN L. SHOEMAKER (Age 85)  

On Sunday, November 10, 2019 of Cabin John, MD. Brother of Marvin F. Shoemaker. Predeceased by his parents, Jesse G. and Nannie F. Shoemaker and his brothers Jesse G., Jr. and Alfred R. Shoemaker. He was known as the most generous person you have ever met, he would do anything for you. He worked as a union painter for 35 years. Service will be held at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814 on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Potomac United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 16, 2019
