SWANSON Norman Swanson November 24, 1950 - October 19, 2020 Norman Swanson, a close friend and consultant to the famous Thomas Hale Boggs, Jr. and the former famous DC law firm Patton Boggs & Blow, unfortunately passed away on October 19, 2020, at the age of 70. Mr. Swanson also worked with Lanny J. Davis, former Special Counsel to President Clinton, and many other partners at Patton Boggs to improve US-China relations and up to the days before his passing, he and his wife, Linzhi Tian, through their international firm based in China and the US, U.S., Global Equity Corporation, President of SINOWIND Technologies Ltd., GE USA. His wife, Ms. Tian, was long time wife, friend, and business partner of Mr. Swanson. Her family links go back to the Great March of Mao Zedong, She and Mr. Swanson worked persistently with top levels of the US and Chinese governments to improve relations between both governments and reminding all of the centuries old close relationship between the Chinese and American people. Ms. Tian, in honoring the legacy of her husband and their life's work, said: "I shall miss Norman greatly - he was my lifelong friend, partner and beloved husband. But I know in his last moments he wanted me to continue our life's work - to improve relations between China and the US, which in the last " several years have experienced serious and unnecessary setbacks. Lanny Davis, a close friend of Mr. Swanson and Ms. Tian, reaffirmed that Mr. Swanson and Ms. Tian through their firm "represented a great hope through decades of efforts to bring the Chinese people and the American people back into their close relationship over history - and Ms. Tian will continue to do so, and so will all over Norman's friends in the US and China." Mr. Norman Swanson was born on November 24, 1950. Since his youth, he has been committed to international people-to-people friendly exchanges. Mr. Norman Swanson worked for People to People of the U.S. from 1970 to 1990. From 1972 to 1990, Mr. Norman Swanson served as a chairman of "People to People Citizen Ambassador Program." During this period, he chaired a number of international events in China, Japan, the Soviet Union, Europe and the United States. Mr. Swanson was the envoy of friendship between China and the U.S., Former Chairman of People to People Citizen Ambassador Program. Said Mr. Davis: "Many of Mr. Swanson's close friends were deeply shocked and sorry to see him go, and remember him for his affable, approachable and witty manner. The insightful people from all walks of life, who had ever worked with Mr. Swanson, thought that he did not go. His wise and meticulous logical thinking, his broad and far-sighted political views and knowledge, his serious and rigorous work style, his voice and smile as if it were yesterday are deeply in everyone's heart." During his illness, he continued to work for improving Sino-American relationship. In the last moments of his life, he saw the difficulties occurred in Sino-American relationship. He said, "I am saddened by the damaged Sino-American relationship." In fact, his unquenchable hope was that his career would be succeeded by others. From the thousands of friends and family in China and the US, all of us say to our dear friend Norman: May your sweet soul rest in peace. We will carry your work onward. We will not cease.From the thousands of friends and family in China and the US, all of us say to our dear friend Norman: May your sweet soul rest in peace. We will carry your work onward. We will not cease.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store