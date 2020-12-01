1/
NORMAN WIGUTOW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Norman Wigutow  
Norman Wigutow, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his sons Warren Wigutow and Brian Wigutow; his daughter-in-laws Diane DeFries and Lisa Wigutow; his son-in-law Greg Gann; and by his grandchildren Jeremy Gann, Tess Gann, Phoebe DeFries, Allyson Wigutow, Lindsay Wigutow and Brooke Wigutow. He was predeceased by his loving wife Elaine Wigutow (nee Greenberg); by his daughter Lora Gann; and by his parents Pauline and Aaron Wigutow. 93 years of loving, caring, singing, protecting and smiling. Shedding his wonderful light on all. Funeral service is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved